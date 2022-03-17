Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) were up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.23 and last traded at $68.17. Approximately 17,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,239,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.28.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

