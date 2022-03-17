InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 341,800 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 402,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of IHG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $73.79.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.50) to GBX 5,675 ($73.80) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,400 ($70.22) in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.42) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,550.80.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
