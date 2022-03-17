International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 252,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $51,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 600,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 148,829 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 184,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 199,256 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,191. The firm has a market cap of $187.54 million, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.61. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

