Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $187.23 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $16.57 or 0.00040480 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $187.23 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045783 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.70 or 0.06853808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,000.05 or 1.00155552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00042738 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,536,874 coins and its circulating supply is 215,515,153 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

