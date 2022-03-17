Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Boosted by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 4.9% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,451,000 after purchasing an additional 390,815 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 375,915 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $222,590,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,823 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $277.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.21 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

