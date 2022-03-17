Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 199.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,825. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.21 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.10.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

