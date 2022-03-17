Inverse Finance One Day Volume Tops $4.53 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $29.48 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $317.39 or 0.00777152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00237235 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003879 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000957 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00033361 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,869 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

