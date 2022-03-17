Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 48.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 147,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $340.32 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.25 and its 200-day moving average is $372.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.