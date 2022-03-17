Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

BKLN opened at $21.52 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

