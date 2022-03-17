Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,469,325 shares.The stock last traded at $74.69 and had previously closed at $75.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 599,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,953,000 after buying an additional 482,154 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,217,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 7,995.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 103,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,849,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

