Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Reduced by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,447 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.4% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $154.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

