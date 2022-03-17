Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 17th (BAH, BIRD, CACI, FTCH, GMS, J, KBR, LDOS, MANT, POSH)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, March 17th:

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.