Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 17th (BAH, BIRD, CACI, FTCH, GMS, J, KBR, LDOS, MANT, POSH)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, March 17th:

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

