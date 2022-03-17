Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 17th (ADS, AXP, COF, CORZ, DFS, EXTR, FND, GES, GRAY, LE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 17th:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $102.00 to $89.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $204.00 to $206.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP)

had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $226.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $167.00.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $144.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital to $17.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $146.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $38.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $35.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $315.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $202.00 to $160.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $40.00 to $44.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $45.00.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $123.00 to $117.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $95.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $83.00 to $87.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $468.00 to $459.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $45.00.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $2.25.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $22.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $190.00 to $200.00.

