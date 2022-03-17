Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 17th (BMW, BOSS, BSQR, CALA, DTE, ENZ, EOAN, FMBI, HNR1, MBT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 17th:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €123.00 ($135.16) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €60.00 ($65.93) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.30 ($23.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.60 ($14.95) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €180.00 ($197.80) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €23.00 ($25.27) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($258.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

