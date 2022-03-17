Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 17th (BMW, BOSS, BSQR, CALA, DTE, ENZ, EOAN, FMBI, HNR1, MBT)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 17th:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €123.00 ($135.16) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €60.00 ($65.93) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.30 ($23.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.60 ($14.95) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €180.00 ($197.80) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €23.00 ($25.27) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($258.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.