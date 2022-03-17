Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Atos (AEXAY)

Atos (OTCMKTS: AEXAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2022 – Atos had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €28.00 ($30.77) to €25.00 ($27.47).

3/2/2022 – Atos had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($39.56) to €29.00 ($31.87). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/18/2022 – Atos had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €44.00 ($48.35) to €35.50 ($39.01).

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. Atos SE has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

