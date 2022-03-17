Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WSP Global (WSPOF)

WSP Global (OTCMKTS: WSPOF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$185.00.

3/11/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$190.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$172.00 to C$186.00.

3/11/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$201.00.

3/11/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$200.00 to C$190.00.

2/27/2022 – WSP Global was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.93. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116. WSP Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.66 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.27.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

