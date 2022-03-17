Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nikola (NKLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) recently:

3/2/2022 – Nikola was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

2/25/2022 – Nikola had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Nikola had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Nikola had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Nikola had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NKLA opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.52.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

