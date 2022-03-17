Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,250 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,662% compared to the average volume of 298 call options.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 53.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 69.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 18.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment stock traded up $11.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.46. 1,572,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3,114.30 and a beta of 0.28. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

