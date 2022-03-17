Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0232 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IOCJY opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Iochpe-Maxion has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on IOCJY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iochpe-Maxion in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

