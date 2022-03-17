IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $116.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $241.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.32.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.