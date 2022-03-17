iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Short Interest Up 19.0% in February

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in iPower by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 81,538 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in iPower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on iPower from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

iPower stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00. iPower has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.81.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. iPower had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

