iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,468,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 15,801,135 shares.The stock last traded at $2.86 and had previously closed at $3.16.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Boston Partners purchased a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

