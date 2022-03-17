IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Trading 10.1% Higher

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $51.37. 5,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 83,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $657.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $965,457.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,664 shares of company stock worth $7,084,084. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IRadimed by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IRadimed by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

