Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,515 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

VOE stock opened at $145.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.71 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

