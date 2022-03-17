Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 8.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $8,234,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $739,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $62.85 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

