Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,240 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.3% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 241,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $208.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

