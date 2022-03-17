Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 11.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $110.82 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.10 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.20.

