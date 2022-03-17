Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $11.85 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $262,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74.

