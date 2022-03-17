Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,655 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises 4.0% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned 0.73% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

