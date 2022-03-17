Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,101 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.9% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.