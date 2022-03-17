ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.35. ironSource shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 101,449 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on IS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in ironSource by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ironSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

