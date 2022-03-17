IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Up 19.0% in February

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 55,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRS stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

