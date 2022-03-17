iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,873,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.94. 4,596,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

