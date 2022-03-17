iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $48.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 293,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 188,955 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,019,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,108,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $771,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

