iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Reduced by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129,918 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after buying an additional 141,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,728,797 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90.

