iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lifted by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after purchasing an additional 696,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,728,797 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

