iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

