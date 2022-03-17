iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

QUAL opened at $128.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

