iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) Shares Up 4.2%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.29 and last traded at $61.28. 28,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 33,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.