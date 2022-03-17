iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 202,485 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.84. 247,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,593. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47.

