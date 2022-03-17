iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,264 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.73. 698,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,575. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

