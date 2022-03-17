iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86,846 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 463,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,589 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.