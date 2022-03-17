iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.74. The stock had a trading volume of 279,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,066. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $80.64.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

