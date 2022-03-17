iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Trading 2% Higher

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.41 and last traded at $97.33. 13,249,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 9,096,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.38.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.13.
