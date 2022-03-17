iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,285,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,082,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,089,000 after acquiring an additional 321,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.58. 962,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,593. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.