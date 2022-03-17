iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of ILCB opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $67.03.

