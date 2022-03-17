iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 183,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,594,090 shares.The stock last traded at $74.99 and had previously closed at $75.88.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
