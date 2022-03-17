iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Trading 3.2% Higher

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67. 14,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 77,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

