iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Down 4%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.52 and last traded at $52.51. 687,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,918,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.