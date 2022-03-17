iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

